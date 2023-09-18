Phone scammers are posing as the Louisiana State Police to target Louisiana residents for their information and money, State Police said in a news release Monday.
The callers impersonate law enforcement officers and ask residents for their personal information and money. The calls reportedly come from what appears to be a State Police phone number.
State Police urge residents to not give out personal information to unsolicited callers.
Citizens wishing to report suspected fraudulent calls can contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192.