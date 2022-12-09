A Louisiana State Police trooper shot and killed someone on Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, the agency said in a statement.
It happened on the eastbound lanes near the Washington Street exit, Trooper Christian Reed, a State Police spokesman, said in the statement. No officers were injured.
Other details, like who was killed and what led to the shooting, were not immeditely available. More information will be released later, the statement said.
Troopers urged drivers to seek alternate routes while emergency vehicles and investigators worked the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.