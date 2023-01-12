BR.wildweather0023.adv bf.jpg

With headlights reflected in the wet pavement, Interstate 10 east traffic deals with the driving rain during the inhospitable inclement weather Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation.

City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program Thursday, which Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome described as "a significant step in building trust and maintaining strong community relationships between our citizens and law enforcement" in a news release.

The vouchers can be used at the following local businesses:

  • Brothers Auto Repair, 2701 Plank Road

  • 360 Automotive Solutions, 1334 Florida Blvd

  • Main St. Car Care , 2131 Main Street , Baton Rouge

  • Baker Texaco, 790 Main Street, Baker

  • Edwards Auto Repair, 2763 Scenic Highway

  • Simple Simon Tire & Car Care, 7777 Airline Highway
  • Hogan's Automotive, 5888 North Foster Drive
  • Simple Simon Tire & Car Care, 12116 Airline Highway

The money for the vouchers comes from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a coalition of local city, law enforcement and community groups; they are free to the law enforcement agencies and recipients. 

“Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need," said Don Samuels, CEO and founder of Lights On!

The program is supported by in-kind and financial donations, the release said. Those interested in learning more or donating can visit lightsonus.org. 

Email Matthew Albright at MAlbright@theadvocate.com

View comments