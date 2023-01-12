When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation.
City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program Thursday, which Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome described as "a significant step in building trust and maintaining strong community relationships between our citizens and law enforcement" in a news release.
The vouchers can be used at the following local businesses:
Brothers Auto Repair, 2701 Plank Road
360 Automotive Solutions, 1334 Florida Blvd
Main St. Car Care , 2131 Main Street , Baton Rouge
Baker Texaco, 790 Main Street, Baker
Edwards Auto Repair, 2763 Scenic Highway
- Simple Simon Tire & Car Care, 7777 Airline Highway
- Hogan's Automotive, 5888 North Foster Drive
- Simple Simon Tire & Car Care, 12116 Airline Highway
The money for the vouchers comes from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a coalition of local city, law enforcement and community groups; they are free to the law enforcement agencies and recipients.
“Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need," said Don Samuels, CEO and founder of Lights On!
The program is supported by in-kind and financial donations, the release said. Those interested in learning more or donating can visit lightsonus.org.