A man was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 37-year-old Baton Rouge resident during an argument the two had on in December, police say.
Christopher Davis, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Davis is accused of the Dec. 10 killing of Deandre Duncan, 37, who police have said was killed during an altercation in the 8800 block of Edwin Street a little before 6 p.m. The killing occurred in a residential block off Veterans Memorial Boulevard just west of the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Davis had retained an attorney.
Duncan's slaying was the 108th homicide of the year, according to Advocate records. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings, crimes that fit the FBI's criteria for murder and manslaughter. The numbers could change if some killings are later ruled justified or unintentional, or vice versa.
A period of unprecedented bloodshed in East Baton Rouge finally slowed last year as record homicides reported in 2021 in the city-parish dropped last year by nearly 23% in 2022, a final review of those records show.
But 2022 still ended as the city-parish's second deadliest year on record, earning that designation over 2020 by a single homicide, according to the newspaper's records.