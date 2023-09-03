Jarrettin Ranaud Jackson II, 18, is wanted in the shootings at Friday's Port Allen-Brusly High School football game that left one dead and one injured, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday night.
Jackson is wanted on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, the post says.
Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 16, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28, were shot during the game’s half-time, said Sgt. Landon Groger with the Sheriff's Office.
Queen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. Davis was shot in the arm but posted on her Facebook account Saturday morning that she was "ok."
Groger said he was unable to comment if there was a weapon found at the scene.
Anyone who has any information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-343-9234.