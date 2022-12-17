A suspect accused of shooting a man dead after an altercation at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by opioid deaths and killings has been arrested, police say.
U.S. marshals on Friday afternoon arrested Maurice Mallory, 27, for the shooting Wednesday morning of Sedrick Lewis at the FairBridge Inn Express on Boardwalk Drive, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a statement.
McKneely said Mallory was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
The FairBridge Inn Express, where officers responded a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, has been the scene to a spate of recent deaths due to gun violence and opioids. The motel is one of several along Interstate 12 driving the city’s fentanyl crisis, an Advocate investigation found this year.
Lewis's slaying marked the 101st killing of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, records maintained by The Advocate show. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, data that is preliminary and could change if any killings are later ruled justified or unintentional.
It came amid a steady decline in the city's homicides following a surge in violent crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even amid the decline in homicides, the cluster of motels near I-12 have played host to persistent crime and deaths — killings, nonfatal shootings and drug overdoses.