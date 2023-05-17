A suspect in the Madison Brooks case has been indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on a rape count in a separate incident.
Kaivon Washington, 18, was indicted on Tuesday by a Livingston Parish grand jury on one count of first-degree rape in a 2020 incident, court records show.
Washington was arrested in the Livingston Parish case in January.
According to arrest documents obtained by The Advocate, the victim accused Washington of assaulting her at a Walker pool party in May 2020 when Washington was 16 and the girl was 12.
When she reported the rape in March 2021, the victim told police she and several other juveniles had been swimming at an apartment complex when she and a female friend went back to the victim's apartment. They were then joined by Washington and another male friend, the document says.
The victim said Washington followed her to a room, pulled a towel off of her, threw her on a bed, covered her mouth and raped her, according to the affidavit. The assault lasted about a half-hour, she told an investigator.
The arrest document says investigators revisited the 2020 accusation after Washington was arrested in the Brooks case.
Washington was among four individuals arrested and accused in Brooks' rape, which occurred after they all had been at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland.
Brooks, 19, had asked the group to drive her home because she was drunk and couldn't find her friends, according to arrest documents. Washington and a 17-year-old male are accused of raping the woman in the back seat of a car while two other men, Cason Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, sat in the front seat.
The four dropped Brooks off in a subdivision, and she was hit by a car on Burbank Drive and later died at a hospital, arrest documents say. Deputies later said Brooks had a blood-alcohol level of .319.