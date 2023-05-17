A Walker man accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before her death now faces charges in three different rape cases after a grand jury handed down indictments Wednesday.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, was indicted on a count of first-degree rape and a count of video voyeurism in the Brooks case and counts of first-degree rape sexual battery in a separate incident in August 2022, the district attorney's office said.
The day before, Washington was indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age in a third case, prosecutors said.
The Brooks case
Washington, along with Desmond Carter, 17, is accused of raping 19-year-old Madison Brooks in the back of a car on Jan. 15 after she had asked for a ride home from Reggie's Bar in Tigerland, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. Carter faces a count of first-degree rape and a count of third-degree rape; Washington faces one count of first-degree rape.
Everette Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, sat in the front seats of the car during the acts, deputies said. They were arrested on counts of principal to third-degree rape, but a grand jury upgraded charges against Carver to first degree and third-degree rape; Lee has not been indicted.
The men dropped Brooks off in a subdivision because she couldn't tell them where she lived, deputies said. She was later hit by a car and killed on Burbank Drive.
A grand jury declined Wednesday to indict the driver who struck Brooks on one count of negligent homicide, court documents show.
Brooks' death spurred a massive outcry on campus and led the state to revoke Reggie's liquor license, causing it to close.
Previous cases
The other charges against Washington in East Baton Rouge, for first-degree rape and sexual battery, accuse him of an attack that occurred months before Brooks' death.
On Aug. 1, 2022, the victim encountered Washington and 18-year-old Karson Jones of Livingston — who was also indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree rape — in the parking lot of Reggie's and asked Jones to let her sleep at his home because she was too intoxicated to drive, according to arrest documents. She and Jones were acquaintances at the time of the incident, documents said.
At Jones' home, he and the victim began having sex, but Jones pinned her down and became aggressive, ignoring her requests to stop, documents say. Washington is accused of groping her during the rape.
The two were arrested and booked on first-degree rape in February.
Jones, who is not connected to the Brooks case, is also implicated in a lawsuit against the Livingston Parish School Board and Doyle High School's baseball coach for allegedly committing sexual battery on a teammate of his at the time. The lawsuit accuses the coach and principal of failing to take proper action, and notes that Jones was arrested on a count of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish.
In the Livingston case, Washington is accused of assaulting a girl at a Walker pool party in May 2020 when he was 16 and she was 12.
Documents say the victim reported the rape in March 2021 and told police she was swimming at an apartment complex pool with several other juveniles when she and a female friend went back to the victim's apartment. They were then joined by Washington and another male friend.
Washington allegedly followed her to a room, pulled a towel off of her, threw her on a bed, covered her mouth and raped her, the affidavit says, lasting about half an hour.
Investigators revisited the accusation after Washington was first arrested in the Brooks case, documents say.
Reporter Jacqueline DeRobertis contributed to this story.