A man who evaded authorities for nearly 24 hours after allegedly shooting another man in the head and leading a high-speed chase through two parishes was apprehended Friday afternoon, according to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Zachary police said Jack Ealy Jr., 51, shot Kenneth O'Connor Jr., 37, in the head Thursday afternoon on North Weis Road and fled by car. Ealy led authorities on a high-speed chase into East Feliciana Parish before crashing his car at the intersection of LA-955 and LA-957 and fleeing into a nearby wooded area.
The manhunt for Ealy continued through the night before being scaled back at about 8 a.m.
Several law enforcement agents were returning to where they lost his trail to conduct another check at about 2 p.m. when they received reports of a sighting of Ealy, according to Travis.
Travis said someone had picked up Ealy and taken him to the intersection of La. 412 and Plank Road. Ealy was found hiding in brush behind a house near the parish line between East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parish.
Zachary police already had issued a warrant for Ealy's arrest for second-degree murder.
O'Connor remains in critical condition.