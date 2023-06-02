The man accused of shooting another man in the head and leading authorities on a chase through two parishes Thursday is still on the run, the Zachary Police Department said Friday.
Police identified the suspect as Jack Ealy Jr., 51. They say he shot 37-year-old Kenneth O'Connor Jr. and left him in a vehicle in Zachary Thursday afternoon.
As authorities tried to arrest Ealy, he led them on a high-speed chase into East Feliciana Parish before crashing his car and running into a nearby wooded area, police said.
O'Connor was taken to a hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, the department said.
In a statement Friday, Chief Darryl Lawrence Sr. said the investigation "will continue until the suspect is in custody."
He asked anyone with information about the shooting or Ealy's whereabouts to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.