A man wanted for attempted second-degree murder was shot by Baton Rouge police Wednesday evening following a three-hour standoff at a strip mall parking lot.
Police found Cameron Shorter, 27, in the parking lot of a strip mall at about 1:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He negotiated with officers for three hours while he stayed in his car before getting out of the vehicle with a firearm.
Officers fired at Shorter, who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident is currently under investigation. Shorter was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place last month.