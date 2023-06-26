Baton Rouge police are searching for a second suspect in the beating death of an 63-year-old man who was trying to stop a fight at a convenience store on June 1, a police spokesperson said.
The victim, Hosea Jackson, was attacked after trying to stop a fight between two men,in front of the Triple S Food Mart on North Foster Drive, police said previously. One suspect, Chadwick Williams, 41, has been arrested on a count of second-degree murder.
Police are now looking for the second suspect, Jermain Franklin, 43, also on a count of second-degree murder.
The victim was the father of Montrell Jackson, a Baton Rouge police officer killed in an attack on law enforcement officers outside a convenience store on Airline Highway in July 2016 in the wake of Alton Sterling's death.
The Triple S where Hosea Jackson was beaten is the same one where Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jermaine Franklin is asked to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.