A 16-year-old who fatally shot his 15-year-old girlfriend in Gonzales on Friday in a jealousy-fueled argument has been arrested, Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
With the assistance of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Sheriff's deputies arrested Jaquin Stephens, 16, of Gonzales on Tuesday for second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, Webre said.
Stephens was found at a residence in Livingston Parish, where he was taken into custody without incident, Webre said.
The victim, Gracie Limas, was fatally shot in a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales.