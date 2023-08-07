Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old who they believe shot his girlfriend Friday in a fit of rage during an argument, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Monday that posts on social media led detectives to suspect that the argument may have stemmed from "some jealousy" between the two teens.
According to the department, deputies were called to a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales after Gracie Limas, 15, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Limas' boyfriend, Jaquin Stephens, is wanted on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, APSO said. The department warned that Stephens is potentially armed and dangerous.
Ascenison Parish public school officials confirmed that Limas and Stephens were both students at East Ascension High School in Gonzales and APPLe Digital Academy, which is the system's alternative and online school in Darrow.
Ascension school system officials said Limas was a rising junior.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Gracie and her family during this difficult time," East Ascension Principal Lauren Avery and APPLe Digital Principal Harry Wright said in a joint statement. "We also offer condolences to all East Ascension High and APPLe Digital Academy students and staff members, especially her classmates, teachers, and support staff."
The shooting is one of several the greater Baton Rouge area that has involved teenagers this summer.
Late last month, 19-year-old Malik Clark was shot to death outside the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge following what police say was a dispute over a "domestic relationship." Clark's mother later said her son was killed by the ex-boyfriend – identified by BRPD as Javorie Springer, 23 – of a girl he had been dating for about a month.
One month earlier, Baton Rouge police said 18-year-old Lenni Douglas was fatally shot and two other teens injured after Douglas attempted to stop a fight between the new boyfriend and ex-boyfriend of one of the victims.
During a media briefing last week, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said his department has seen an uptick in domestic violence-related calls in recent months.
He asked residents to take advantage of numerous mental health and domestic violence resources available in the community, including those offered by the Butterfly Society, a BRPD partner organization that helps victims of domestic violence in the Baton Rouge area.
Twahna Harris, the Butterfly Society's founder and director, also urged people to intervene if they believe someone they know is at risk.
"Many times, these incidents can be prevented," she said. "As a community, we have to make it our business. We have to make it our obligation to say something, to do something to be part of the solution."
Individuals seeking resources for victims of domestic violence can contact the Butterfly Society at (225) 347-7725, or email them at thebutterflysociety@gmail.com.
The Bridge Center for Hope offers resources for individuals experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis and can be reached at (225) 256-6604.