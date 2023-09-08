Two teens are facing a count of first-degree murder after the victim of an apparent armed robbery in March died in a local hospital.
According to police, 37-year-old Arthur Nelson was shot shortly after 8 p.m. March 27 on Warfield Avenue. He was transported to a hospital but died Sept. 4 of complications from his injuries.
The juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, were already being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center in connection with the robbery. Their counts have been upgraded to first-degree murder.
No more information was immediately available.