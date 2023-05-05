One year to the day East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy Nick Tullier died from injuries sustained in a 2016 shooting ambush of local law enforcement officers, his family carried on his legacy by donating his handicap-accessible van to another family in need.
Outside the Livingston Parish courthouse Friday, friends and relatives of the fallen deputy gathered to witness the handoff.
“We’ve been trying to figure out for months who to give the van to,” said Tullier’s father, James. “We knew we wanted to give it to a blue family.”
That family would be the Scott family of Paradise, Texas. Crystal Scott and her husband, Chris, a motor cop in nearby Grand Prairie, began raising money for a van of their own a few months ago, when Crystal’s Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome — a degenerative, terminal illness that causes immobility — forced her to become wheelchair-bound.
The effort was slow-moving, however, and the family struggled to raise even a quarter of its $45,000 goal.
The Scotts' luck soon took a turn for the better when Lt. Bryan Parent of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office sent James and Mary Tullier the family's GoFundMe page, which included a photo of the couple.
James said he quickly recognized Chris Scott from a motorcycle competition held years earlier in Nick’s honor.
To the Tulliers, the choice was obvious.
“This was not only a blue family, but it was a motorcycle cop family,” James Tullier said.
Though the vehicles can give handicapped drivers a valuable sense of freedom, fully-equipped vans are costly. Even used ones can run upward of $30,000, Chris Scott said.
So when the family learned it had been selected to receive Tullier’s van, they were speechless.
“We were floored,” Chris Scott said. “It’s beyond my capability to be able to describe how much it means to Crystal and I.”
Through tears, Crystal added: “It’s freedom.”
Nick Tullier, who belonged to EBRSO’s motorcycle division, became the fourth officer to die following an attack on law enforcement officers outside an Airline Highway convenience store in July 2016. The ambush came amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the shooting death of Alton Sterling at the hands of two Baton Rouge police officers weeks earlier.
EBRSO Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge Police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald died shortly after the ambush. Tullier suffered severe wounds that left him physically handicapped until he died of complications from his injuries in May 2022.
After the incident, Tullier spent four years receiving intensive medical treatment in Houston, where he received the van in 2017 with financial help from the Gary Sinise and Thin Blue Line foundations.
“Nick’s legacy lives on through the van being donated to another motorman’s family,” James Tullier said. “It comes full circle with the van going back to Texas.”
Ordered through Adaptive Driving Access (now called United Access), a company that provides wheelchair-accessible vehicles and other mobility products, the van is outfitted with adaptive driving technology that allows wheelchair users to drive it themselves with the help of hand controls.
Thanks to the technology, the Scotts, who are parents of five, said Crystal will once again be able to drive her children to school.
For Tullier’s mother, Mary, donating the van to a new family is a reminder of the impact her son’s life continues to have on others.
“I think it’s fantastic,” she said, “that we can actually give someone something like this.”