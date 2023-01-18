A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle.
Since December, Christian L. King, 31, had been barred by a judge's order from nearing the ex-partner's home on Southmoor Drive. He broke that order multiple times, culminating at 8:26 a.m. Saturday when he drove to the yard, doused the front door in fuel and set it ablaze, a police report says.
Police arrested King minutes later using the GPS data and a description from the ex-partner, who was sheltering elsewhere and watching the house on a video feed from a security camera. No one was injured in the blaze, the authorities said.
The case left the ex-partner newly traumatized and facing thousands of dollars in home repair costs. And it exposed frustrations over the often inconsistent way the monitoring companies and law enforcement interact amid domestic violence crises, which have surged in Louisiana.
"I have been pleading for help from law enforcement since the beginning of December," the ex-partner, Breanna Jones, said in a Facebook post that she allowed to be quoted for this story. "Now my house is destroyed, my cars are damaged, and the emotional damage is irreversible."
Jones claimed in a request for a protective order last year that King had threatened her life while the two were in a relationship. An East Baton Rouge family court judge granted that order Dec. 16, court records show.
A judge issued a warrant for King's arrest on Jan. 10, claiming he visited Jones' house three days after the protective order took effect and slashed her tires. Between the time the warrant was issued and when the blaze broke out, King allegedly entered the "stay away zone" twice more, GPS records show. The company tracking his ankle monitor, New Orleans-based ASAP Release, says in a report to law enforcement that it alerted authorities of both violations.
The company alerted BRPD when King crossed into the zone once around 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 11, its report says. An employee again alerted police when King passed in and out of the forbidden area shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday — a few hours before the blaze broke out.
Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman, said officers were actively looking for King in the days between when the warrant was issued and the arson occurred.
A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said firefighters arrived at the house around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and found the door to the home ablaze. They extinguished the fire quickly and no one was hurt, the spokesperson said.
ASAP Release employees were speaking with Jones, the ex-partner, by phone and merged their call with 911 as King allegedly set the fire, the company's report says.
“Christian just set my house on fire," Jones said, according to the company's report. Photos she later shared to social media show extensive damage to the house's door and entryway.
King also faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and domestic abuse aggravated assault in New Orleans in an unrelated case, court records show. Jeffrey Smith, a lawyer representing King in that case but not in Baton Rouge, said Tuesday that he is pushing for King to receive a mental health evaluation.
King is a lawyer licensed to practice in Texas, according to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office and Matt Dennis, one of ASAP Release's owners. The Texas State Bar website names a Christian L. King as a practicing attorney in that state and says he obtained his law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 2020.
Discipline meted out by the bar often remains confidential unless it results in a public sanction. King currently has no public discipline, said Claire Reynolds, public affairs counsel for the Texas bar's Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel.
The arson came on the heels of a record-breaking wave of domestic violence in Louisiana. It also illustrates a debate over electronic GPS monitoring — technology that has grown as a network of firms made big promises amid a push for cash bail reform. As the technology has gained traction, so has criticism about a lack of oversight, the devices' poor functionality, and what some describe as their overly burdensome effect on people accused of minor violations.
And faulty communication across layers of bureaucracy involved in monitoring pretrial defendants — police, the courts and sparsely-regulated operators — has at times yielded tragic failures of oversight.
The owners of ASAP Release, Matt and Jill Dennis, have lobbied for standards in the industry and criticized peer companies whom they say put profit over efforts at robust enforcement. Their company uses bail bond officers to arrest people who violate their release terms — a level of enforcement uncommon in the industry.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore praised the company for contacting law enforcement quickly and sharing data about King's movements. The firm was monitoring King on an Orleans Parish judge's order beginning last summer, Dennis said, and started watching King's movements in Baton Rouge in early January on the request of a victims advocacy group.
The company didn't have its normal powers to arrest King as it observed the violations last week because a judge had not ordered him monitored in East Baton Rouge as a condition of release on cash bail, Dennis said.
"With this court order [ASAP Release] enforcement agents would have had the arrest powers necessary to fully protect the Baton Rouge victim," Dennis said. "Until this happened all ASAP Release could do was monitor the offender and report his actions to law enforcement."
McKneely, the BRPD spokesman, said the system that puts GPS monitoring of defendants and enforcement under the umbrellas of different entities can sometimes hamstring police.
The department is in the process of reviewing how the devices can better aid police work, he said.
King remained jailed Tuesday pending a bail hearing. Moore, the district attorney, said he plans to request that King remain behind bars before trial.