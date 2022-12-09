Before he was shot and killed by a Louisiana State Trooper beside Interstate 10 near downtown Baton Rouge late Thursday night, a man driving a car filled with nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine took police on a cross-parish chase that caused multiple hit-and-run crashes, officials say.
The man, identified Friday evening as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, was shot dead on the raised highway's eastbound side near the Washington Street exit, Trooper Christian Reed, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement. No officers were injured.
Reed said troopers began chasing Reza-Navarro after they tried to conduct a traffic stop on his Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. Troopers attempted the traffic stop on I-10 eastbound west of La. Hwy. 415, several miles west of where I-10 crosses the Mississippi River into downtown Baton Rouge. But Reza-Navarro fled in the vehicle, Reed said.
After initially pursuing him, troopers cut the chase short due to "the enhanced danger to the public and excessive speed." Reed said the Suburban caused "multiple hit-and-run crashes" as Reza-Navarro fled.
Troopers found Reza-Navarro’s vehicle crashed into another car on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. Reza-Navarro was seen leaving the scene on foot, Reed said.
Why a trooper opened fire on Reza-Navarro was not immediately clear Friday.
Reed's statement described troopers "coming into contact" with Reza-Navarro after the crash but said the reason for the shooting was "still under investigation" by State Police's Force Investigation Unit. Troopers contacted EMS and rendered aid, Reed said, but Reza-Navarro died at the scene.
Reed said troopers obtained a search warrant for the Suburban and recovered the suspected drugs — which have an estimated street value of $2.5 million — after Reza-Navarro was killed.
Traffic moved normally and few signs of the altercation were visible late Friday morning near the exit, one of the first off-ramps for drivers who've passed over the Mississippi River Bridge going east. A pair of what appeared to be tire tracks stretched several hundred feet along the right-most lane onto a triangular shoulder marked by white lines that buffers the exit lane from interstate traffic.
Just weeks before the shooting, a worker for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was stabbed to death in a brazen attack on the shoulder of I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish — a spot just a few miles west of where the shooting occurred Thursday evening. The suspect, a Florida man, was shot dead by responding deputies.
The shooting of Reza-Navarro was at least the third fatal shooting by a law enforcement officer in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2022, according to Advocate records.
In September, law enforcement agents assigned to a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force exchanged gunfire with a suspect outside of Baker, eventually shooting the man dead after he ran his SUV into a law enforcement vehicle and fled on foot in the residential area, police have said.
Baton Rouge police in January received a call about a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend. When they arrived at his house, his brother allegedly pointed a gun at law enforcement officers, prompting an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy to respond with deadly gunfire, officials have said.