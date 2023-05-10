A third person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in January that left 12 people injured at a nightclub on Bennington Avenue.
Shawnchez Lemar, 22, was booked on 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in the shooting that took place at Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.
Police previously arrested Nikeal Franklin, 19, on 12 counts of attempted first degree murder and Jy'Shaun Jackson, 19, both on 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder on Feb. 10.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to list Lemar's charges as principal to attempted first-degree murder after police gave incorrect information.