The third and final suspect wanted in last month's fatal shooting of a teenage girl was found in Houston and taken into custody Tuesday, Zachary police said.
Ki'Drell Dantzier, 20, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on a warrant for second-degree murder, ending a monthlong investigation into the killing of Makayla Moore, 18, who was shot at the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street July 28, the department said. Moore died at the scene.
Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence Sr. said multiple law enforcement agencies worked "tirelessly" over the past month to arrest the three suspects. He called the investigation "a priority" for Zachary police.
Authorities took William Cage into custody the day after the shooting on a count of second-degree murder. Derrionte Moore, 23, was arrested a week later on a count of principal to second-degree murder.