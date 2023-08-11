With colorful banners, enthusiastic assemblies and other festivities, teachers, parents and students have celebrated a return to school this week.
But at a handful of Baton Rouge-area schools, the start of classes was marred by arrests or threats of violence.
On the first day of classes for East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools, a 17-year-old senior at Glen Oaks High School posted a photo on social media in which he was wearing his school uniform and brandishing two guns, the school district said in a news release.
District security staff received tips about the post and alerted East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies, who went to the school the next day to question the student. When they searched his car, they found a weapon that was loaded and had an extended magazine, but there was no bullet in the chamber, sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
While the student posed with the weapon on the social media post, "no threats were made," Hicks said. The student declined to be interviewed by deputies, she said.
The student was arrested on counts of illegal carrying of a weapon on school property, violating a firearm-free zone and possession of marijuana, Hicks said. He was booked into juvenile detention.
The school district said the student has been recommended for expulsion, pending a disciplinary hearing.
Police said they also made arrests Wednesday after two juveniles threatened a bus driver.
A 7-year-old was attempting to cross Sherwood Street on a bike when he crossed in front of a slow-moving school bus that hit him, Baton Rouge police said. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old who were the child's relatives began threatening the driver, and she left the scene when students on the bus told her they thought the teens had a gun, police said.
Someone took the injured child and his mother to an after-hours clinic, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. But the driver then chased down the bus and found it on Evangeline Street, police said.
Police had been alerted to the incident and were on the scene when they saw the two teens get out of the SUV in the median and start running toward the bus.
"Officers then tactically intervened, assuming there was a weapon involved from the original dispatched information," police said in a news release, but no gun was found.
The two teens were booked into juvenile detention on counts of simple assault and principle to obstruction of a roadway, police said.
In Livingston Parish, Friday was the first day of classes. But Denham Springs High students spent much of it in a gym because of a bomb threat.
Early Friday morning, high school students were moved to an air-conditioned gym while law enforcement swept the campus, school officials said. Students at the Freshman High School were also brought to a different air-conditioned gym as a precaution.
After several hours, law enforcement gave the all clear, and no credible threat was found, the district said. Students returned to classes, although the district allowed parents to pick up students early.