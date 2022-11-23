Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when they discovered a black bear skull near Cat Island Road.
Agents suspected the bear was taken from 24-year-old Justin Olano's property.
When questioning the Livonia native, they learned Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River and his 15-year-old son had been deer hunting on Olano's property on Nov. 5 when the teenager shot at "a silhouette of an animal," which was a black bear.
The Louisiana black bear, which is the official state mammal, was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1992, and was only removed from that list in 2016 after extensive protective efforts. They continue to be protected from hunting by state laws.
Olano and Salts II were cited for intentional concealment of wildlife. Salts II received an additional citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while his son was cited for taking a Louisiana black bear during a closed season.
LDWF asks hunters to always identify targets before shooting, especially because some black bears are used by researchers for monitoring black bear populations in Louisiana.