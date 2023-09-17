Two men and one woman were injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
Around 4 a.m., EMS was called to the scene of a shooting on Airline Highway near Plank Road, outside Main Attraction Event Center. One person was taken to the hospital. Another person had a graze wound and refused transportation, EMS said.
All three shot had non-life threatening injuries, BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Darren Ahmed said. There is currently no known suspect, he said.
No other details were immediately available.