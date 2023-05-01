One of the owners of the now-defunct Tiki Tubing business in Livingston Parish pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced to probation, court records show.
John C. Fore, 67, pleaded guilty on Monday and received a sentence of 3 years probation, according to the minutes entry from the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court website. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Additionally, Fore will be subject to random drug screens and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and their family.
“The victim’s family was in agreement with the sentence," said Scott Perrilloux, 21st Judicial District Attorney. "Obviously, this eliminates the requirement of a young victim having to testify [at a trial].”
Fore was arrested last summer on one count of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Co-owner Patricia Fore was also arrested several days after her husband, later indicted on one count of sexual battery. Her case remains ongoing.
Tiki Tubing, a once-popular water sports company that allowed patrons to tube on the Amite River, announced its closure shortly after the owners were arrested.
The summer before the company closed, two Tiki Tubing patrons had drowned and dozens were stranded. Soon after, Livingston Parish government voted to pass new river safety laws aimed at preventing future tragedies.
The judge sentenced Fore to 7 years in prison for each count, but suspended that punishment and put him on probation, records show.