The couple who owned the now-defunct Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish were arrested after two teens — one an employee — reported unwanted groping, flashing and aggressive sexual advances, police documents show.
John Fore, 67, faces charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His wife, Patricia, 59, is charged with a count of sexual battery.
Soon after their arrests last summer, Tiki Tubing announced on the company website that the water sports business would close indefinitely.
Jasper S. Brock, IV, an attorney representing John Fore, said Friday that his client denies a 14-year-old's groping allegations and said the teen is "lying or making it up."
John Fore has "been adamant from day one it didn’t happen," Brock said. He added John Fore also denies the allegations made by the other teenager.
An attorney for Patricia Fore did not immediately return a request for comment.
Details about the accusations against the Fores have been limited since their arrests in May. But police reports say John Fore is accused of touching a teenage boy's genitals, saying that if the boy ever saw his wife sunbathing that he "could walk over and she would bring him inside and do things with him all day long," and saying that "they like them young," according to the report.
"Fore stated that they would like to do sexual stuff with him," the documents say.
When the boy said he had to go to dinner, Fore told him to keep the encounter a secret "or it could blow up," the police reports say, and offered to get the boy a job at Tiki Tubing in payment for his silence.
Prior to that interaction, Fore had stroked the boy's legs and commented that "he liked them hairy," records say.
A different police report made in August 2019 details allegations made at the time by a 17-year-old girl and her mother about both John and Patricia Fore.
A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy was disciplined earlier this year after the department decided the deputy did not properly investigate the complaint, with Sheriff Jason Ard admitting his office failed to pursue the allegations as "diligently" as it should have.
The teenager, who worked at the couple's Tiki Tubing business, said both Fore and his wife had "on several occasions made sexual advances towards her and some other employees," a police report says.
On one occassion when Patricia Fore invited the girl swimming after work, Patricia asked for a back scratch, then began scratching the girl's back in return before exposing her breasts, the report reads. When the girl tried to leave, Patricia Fore threatened to withhold her pay.
“Patricia stated that when she returned they would discuss something in regards to an orgy,” the report adds.
The teenager told authorities it was not the first time Patricia Fore had made sexual comments towards her.
In another incident, the girl told investigators she was cutting a tree limb on the Fores' property when John Fore walked outside “completely naked,” then approached her, the documents say. The teenager quickly left the property in her car.
And in yet another encounter, when the teenager was with John Fore in his truck one day for work, he asked her “if she would perform oral sex on his wife” and “asked if he could watch,” according to the police documents.
The owners' arrests came about a year after Tiki Tubing, the couple’s Denham Springs business that rented inflatable inner tubes to people looking to cool down on the Amite River during the summer months, began to face scrutiny when two of their patrons drowned and dozens more were stranded over a few weeks. Excessive rainfall that summer made the normally risky river even more dangerous to travel, raising the water level and submerging debris.
So many incidents were reported that the local government passed river safety laws to hopefully prevent future tragedies.
No trial date has been set yet in either case. In letters dated Nov. 27, an officer notes that both John and Patricia Fore were placed on an in-home incarceration, or GPS monitoring program, to prevent contact with the alleged victims and witnesses, and that they had so far complied with all conditions.