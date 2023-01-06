A child was rushed to a hospital Friday night after a dog attack on Kendalwood Road, Baton Rouge EMS said.
The child's condition and age could not be immediately confirmed.
This is a developing story.
Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.
