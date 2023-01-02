Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021.
While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
Where our guns are coming from
Louisiana law enforcement confiscated this many guns that came from other states:
- Texas: 734
- Mississippi: 384
- Alabama: 128
- Georgia: 122
- Florida: 93
Where our guns are going to
Other states confiscated this many guns that came from Louisiana:
- Texas: 1,084
- Mississipi:164
- Tennessee: 64
- Alabama: 62
- Colorado: 35
- Arkansas: 32
- Oklahoma: 32
- Washington: 16
Where the most guns were found
Police found the most guns in the following Louisiana cities:
- New Orleans: 2,017
- Baton Rouge: 1,961
- Shreveport: 1,433