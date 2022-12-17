Around the holidays, a narrative often persists that domestic violence increases as families gather together, financial stress runs high and people imbibe alcohol more frequently and publicly.
But according to advocates who work with victims and take the calls of those in distress, the holiday season does not necessarily mean abuse will rise — although it certainly can. Sometimes the opposite is true, sometimes rates are in fact higher, and other years the numbers stay the same.
"I think the danger in that assumption that it rises during the holidays is that you are assuming that domestic abuse is isolated to the incidence of physical violence, which it’s not," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence. "That’s just one part of a much bigger picture of abuse."
There is conflicting data when it comes to domestic violence statistics during the end of the year and what they mean.
Domestic violence is already a difficult crime to track. Victims often hesitate to come forward, creating a reporting gap. There can be discrepancies between law enforcement data and numbers maintained by advocacy groups because sometimes survivors need legal help or shelter, but don't feel comfortable reporting to police.
There is also a question of what must be measured to chart an increase. Is it domestic violence homicides? Hotline calls? Domestic disturbance reports? Opened criminal cases? Shelter beds filled?
Domestic violence can also be broken into categories. At year's end there may be more incidents of "family" violence, which involve siblings, parents and children, Wineski said. Intimate partner violence, another category, might go down even as family violence goes up.
Numbers reported by the National Domestic Violence Hotline over several years show calls for help are actually lower during peak holidays than they are on an average day. But hotline numbers, too, can vary, Wineski said. Some years can show more calls, some fewer, and some roughly the same.
Locally, data provided by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office tracking domestic violence cases month by month between 2019 and 2022 shows November and December tend to look a lot like the rest of the year. In some years, the holiday months have a significantly lower numbers than others.
But domestic violence survivors do face unique challenges during the holidays, Wineski said. It can be difficult to navigate Thanksgiving and Christmas if a victim has filed a restraining order or must handle custody or visitation arrangements.
Suzanne Hamilton, executive director of the Capital Area Family Justice Center, said her organization has had an increase in requests for help in recent weeks, particularly when it comes to intimate partner violence. She added that certain factors around this time of year can ramp up the tension in existing abusive relationships.
"You have to have the ingredients of power and control and abusive behavior, but add on the financial strains and the unrealistic expectations and the family issues and the child custody arrangements and alcohol, and it certainly doesn’t do it any good," she said.
Patti Freeman, executive director of IRIS Domestic Violence Center, said their shelter numbers tend to increase during the winter holidays — though they also often rise during the summer months when children are out of school. But domestic violence, Freeman added, is a year-round issue she likens to an epidemic.
"The important thing to remember is that domestic abuse is not a single incident," Wineski said. "It is a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviors. If it is happening in December, it was happening in November, it was happening in October."
Wineski emphasized that understanding domestic violence as recurring behavior in which an abuser tries to control and exert power over his victim — rather than an isolated, inflammatory incident caused by drinking or stress — is critical.
"What we talk about when we say it rises during the holidays, it’s usually followed by some statement about how the holidays are very stressful, people are under financial stress, or people are drinking more than usual, so domestic violence rises," she said. "That’s a really dangerous and not accurate assumption to make."
Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.