A triple shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night left one person dead and two injured, an emergency official said.
The shootings happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Prescott Road, said Brad Harris, EMS official
The two shooting victims were transported to the hospital, Harris said.
Another shooting at about the same time on Wednesday night, left another person injured in the 1900 block of O'Neal Lane, Harris said.
That person was transported to the hospital in stable condition, he said.
