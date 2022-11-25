A man was killed and his brother seriously injured after a fight between the two men and another person ended in gunfire at a truck stop along I-10 Thanksgiving night, forcing several bystanders to run for cover.
Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said deputies were called to Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found 29-year-old Demore Debose dead from gunshot wounds at the scene.
Debose's brother, who was not named, was rushed to a hospital in "serious but stable" condition, Stassi said.
After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, deputies determined the brothers had fought with a third man just before gunfire rang out.
"One of them pulled out a firearm and shot at one, and the other grabbed a gun and returned fire," Stassi said. "Over forty rounds were found in the parking lot."
He said investigators discovered bullets lodged in several cars at the scene, noting that the gunshots forced nearly a dozen other people to frantically duck out of the line of fire.
The shooters "didn't take into consideration that innocent bystanders could be hit," Stassi said.
The third individual was injured but not hospitalized, and detectives are still investigating what led to the fight, he said, adding that he expects charges to come.