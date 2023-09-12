Two men accused of raping and providing drinks to two female teenagers, a 19 year old and an 18 year old, in a Baton Rouge parking lot were arrested this week.
According to the arrest documents, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., the person who was supposed to pick up the two women had tracked their location when they were not at a planned meeting spot. The women were found in a parking lot in a vehicle with two men.
The person then followed the vehicle to a second location and notified police of the situation.
Baton Rouge police approached the vehicle and found the two women partially undressed and unconscious, arrest documents say. Inside the vehicle were multiple open alcoholic beverages and used condoms.
The women were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
Both accused men later admitted to giving the women alcoholic drinks, arrest documents say. One admitted to using his cellphone to record video of him having sexual intercourse with the 19 year old in a parking near the 9000 block of Florida Boulevard. He also told investigators he believed the 19 year old was already intoxicated prior to intercourse.
Police obtained a search warrant for his phone and found the video, which shows the man having intercourse by "maneuvering her limp body," the arrest documents say.
The other man admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 18 year old, according to the documents.
Both women told police they met the men and had alcoholic drinks together, but they did not recall engaging in sexual intercourse, the documents say.
Donald Johnson, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Sunday night and Kharee Lockley, 24, of New Iberia, was arrested Monday morning, each on one count of third-degree rape and two counts of unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages by persons on behalf of persons under 21. Lockley was also booked on a count of video voyeurism.