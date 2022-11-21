Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
Two passengers inside the fleeing driver's car died in the crash. The driver is being treated at a local hospital.
Deputies have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver or passengers as they attempt to notify family.
Occupants of the other car are being treated at a local hospital for moderate to serious injuries, Ard said.
The investigation into the crash continues.