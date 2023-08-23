Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a minor in July, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers say Treymaine Nicholas, 21, of Baton Rouge and Caleb Smith, 18, of Hammond were arrested for their involvement in the disappearance of a juvenile from the Baton Rouge area in July.
LSP's Special Victims Unit secured arrest warrants for the two following the recovery of the juvenile and an investigation with the FBI.
Smith was booked in Tangipahoa Parish on four counts of first-degree rape and faces one additional count each of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say.
Nicholas was booked on second-degree kidnapping in East Baton Rouge Parish, LSP said.
No other information on the incident was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.
State Police encourage the public to report crimes involving the exploitation of children and/or trafficking of humans at its online anonymous reporting form.