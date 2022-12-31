Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking the keys to the owner's vehicle and stealing it, said Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Soon after Zanders stole the car, Baton Rouge Police caught up to the vehicle and began a pursuit. The suspect then drove across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge.
As authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, an Addis Police unit crashed into a vehicle, killing two teenagers who were not involved in the theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Zanders then drove back across the Mississippi River Bridge and was apprehended at the Dalrymple exit, McKneely said.
Interstate 10 eastbound was closed near Dalrymple while Zanders was taken into custody, causing traffic delays.
Zanders faces counts in Baton Rouge of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, McKneely said. Across the river, he will be booked on two counts each of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation.