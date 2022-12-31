Two teens were killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle in Baton Rouge, authorities said.
Tyquel Zanders, 24, is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking the keys to the owner's vehicle and stealing it, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Soon after Zanders stole the car, Baton Rouge Police caught up to the vehicle and began a pursuit. The suspect then drove across the Mississippi River into West Baton Rouge.
During the pursuit, as authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, an Addis Police unit crashed into a vehicle, killing two teenagers who were not involved in the theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Zanders then drove back across the Mississippi River Bridge, where he was apprehended at the Dalrymple exit, McKneely said.
I-10 eastbound was closed near Dalrymple while Zanders was taken into custody, causing traffic delays.
Zanders will be booked in Baton Rouge on one count each of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, McKneely said. Across the river, he will be charged with two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation.