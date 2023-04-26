Baton Rouge Police have identified the two people, a mother and her son, who were killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Latonya Brown, 47, and Stacy Brown, 19, were found dead inside their apartment at 2001 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 6:06 p.m., a police spokesman said.
Latonya's daughter came home from work on Tuesday, to discover her family members dead, and called police, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman said.
No motive or suspect are currently known.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact BRPD's violent crime division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
This is a developing story.