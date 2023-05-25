A recent University Laboratory School graduate who was reported missing after he went overboard Wednesday night in the Bahamas was identified by LSU officials Thursday afternoon.
An LSU spokesperson said Cameron Robbins, 18, fell off a boat Wednesday evening while on a senior trip in the Bahamas. He had graduated from the Lab School on Sunday.
The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday morning crews were assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in the search for a missing U.S. citizen who had fallen overboard from a sunset cruise last night near Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force declined to comment on the case.
This is a developing story.