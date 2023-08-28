The University of North Carolina graduate student who was arrested after a shooting on the university's campus Monday previously attended LSU, according to his biography on the UNC website and his LinkedIn page.
Tailei Qi was taken into custody after one person was killed in a laboratory building on campus, local television station WRAL reported. It was not immediately clear what charges he faced.
Police said one person, a faculty member, was killed in the shooting, though they did not identify the victim, The Associated Press reported.
The biography page for Qi on the UNC Department of Applied Physical Sciences says he has a degree from LSU in material science. His LinkedIn page says he obtained his master's degree in that field in December 2021.
UNC sent out an alert around 1 p.m. urging students, faculty and staff to shelter in place, according to The Associated Press; the all-clear was given around 4 p.m. Students and faculty barricaded themselves into dorm rooms and classrooms while the active shooter alert was in place.