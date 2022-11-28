Three youths wanted in the slaying of a 17-year-old St. Amant High senior described as a model for others have been arrested, Gonzales police said Monday.
One of them, Jamal "Mal" Holloway, 18, was picked up Friday after he was spotted in Sorrento, climbing through a bedroom window, police said.
Holloway and two juveniles have been booked with single counts of being principals to second-degree murder in the slaying of Mekhi Darville, police said.
Police would not say when the two juveniles were arrested, citing the ongoing investigation, and could not say which of the three youths fired the gun that killed Darville. He was shot once, police have said.
Darville, 17, was an innocent bystander, police said, in a dispute among two groups of youths from St. Amant and East Ascension high schools.
Darville, who lived in Sorrento, was shot shortly before 9:40 p.m. Nov. 11 walking out of the Fuel Smart gas station in Gonzales, police have said.
He and other youths were returning from an East Ascension football game, his mother has said.
Police have said the two groups of youths had had a running social media dispute and Darville, who knew people in both groups, was driving members with one side when the other group pulled up at the gas station.
Holloway, whom police had previously identified this month as a suspect in Darville's slaying, is from the Prairieville area and lives in the 38200 block of Bishop Woods Lane, police said.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies picked up Holloway on Friday, along with two others. The others were also seen going through the bedroom window in Sorrento but were not identified by Gonzales police.
The room was believed to be that of a juvenile, police said.
In addition to the second-degree murder count, Holloway has been booked on counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, sheriff's jail records say.
Ami Clouatre, Gonzales police spokeswoman, said on Monday that the two youths accused of going through the window with Holloway are not suspects in Darville's slaying.
Donovan Jackson, a sheriff's spokesman, said those other two youths were not arrested in connection with going through the home's window with Holloway because that that incident didn't appear to be tied to criminal behavior.
But Clouatre said more arrests are expected in Darville's slaying and the two additional suspects wanted in the shooting are juveniles.
She could not immediately say if the firearm Holloway has been booked with possessing was tied to Darville's slaying.