Security officials working with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system offered a sneak preview Thursday of a new security plan that includes more school resource officers available, new fences, more single-entry point campuses, continued canine searches at schools and more handheld metal detectors.
The plan, which is to be developed by a still-being-organized security committee, will present its initial findings at the May 18 meeting of the parish School Board, a presentation that will occur when the district first unveils the proposed budget for the 2023-24 school year.
Also Thursday, the School Board approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year, but not before the administration of Superintendent Sito Narcisse worked with middle school principals to redo their bell schedule so that students receive at least 15 minutes of daily recess. The board postponed approving the calendar in March because of the recess debate.
Thursday’s presentation on school security is the latest in a series of efforts, including some stops and starts, by Narcisse to get a better handle on the threats schools face, both externally and internally.
District leaders, however, are backing off for now on a proposal to hire Atlanta-based Centegix to supply all 6,000 employees of the school system “panic badges” at a cost of $2.3 million over three years. The School Board earlier this month voted to postpone consideration of that proposal until after it completes its 2023-24 budget.
Now, the school system is saying it will formally seek outside proposals, starting in August, to see what various school security companies, not just Centegix, have to offer when it comes to the latest in school security software.
Board member Patrick Martin, who called for soliciting proposals, was happy with that decision, but urged the board to review the request for proposals before it is issued.
“It’s important for the board to be involved in the decision of what it is we are seeking,” Martin said.
The new Safety & Security Committee that will develop the new security plan will include staff, parents and other outside stakeholders.
Monique Scott-Spaulding, chief of operations, said the committee will hold its first meeting later this month and will have five meetings in quick succession.
“I want to make sure we have enough time together so we can have a comprehensive plan,” Scott-Spaulding said.
Some of the security upgrades mentioned Thursday include:
• Having at least 35 school resources officers available daily. In the recent past, schools have struggled on some days to find officers willing to work all the available shifts.
• The creation of a new four-person tactical response team to respond to hot-button school safety issues.
• Continued routine dogs searches for drugs, weapons and other “contraband.” Such searches, once common, were discontinued, but were reinstated in March. Five such searches have been conducted since that announcement.
• New fences at as many as 26 schools. District leaders also are examining schools to see if they need to be revamped from multiple to single points of entry.
The calendar for the 2023-24 school year was approved by a 6-2 margin. Voting no were board members Mike Gaudet and Cliff Lewis.
The winning motion calls for Narcisse to come back at the board’s May 4 meeting to set up a policy that will develop future school calendars that “create the most conducive learning environment possible while also meeting all legal, contractual, and other compliance concerns.”
The new bell schedule also extends the length of classes from 90 to 97 minutes.
The fight over recess in middle schools kicked up when the current school year started, with Sherwood Middle Magnet school serving as the epicenter.
Several students from that school spoke Thursday, urging the board to give them recess, with many citing detailed research invoking the merits of recess as a respite from full days of classes.
“We need to socialize,” said Abigail Harriford. “We can’t just sit at our desks for seven or eight hours a day and just listen to a teacher talk.”
Abigail Weiter noted that inmates at Angola get daily breaks — an hour — while she and other students get none.
"People who have committed crimes get more outside and social time than children,” Weiter said.
The students, all seventh-graders, all have Storm Matthews as their teacher. Matthew, who is an outspoken member of the East Baton Rouge Association of Educators, beamed after she heard her students speak Thursday.
“I don’t know who taught the children to research like that, but she must be a beast!” she exclaimed.
Matthews said the students pushed her to get active, writing letters of complaint about the lack of recess as part of a classroom assignment. She ended up giving the letter to arcisse, who in early December visited her classroom.
She said she did this despite not being a fan of recess — “those students stink after they come back from recess.”
“It’s not about what I want,” she said. “I hate recess. But they need it.”