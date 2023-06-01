The victim who died in Wednesday's triple shooting on Prescott was attempting to stop a fight between an ex-boyfriend and the new boyfriend of one of the other victims before he was shot, Baton Rouge police said.
Lenni Douglas, 18, was shot a little after 10 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 4100 block of Prescott Court and died at the scene, spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.
McKneely said two other people, ages 17 and 18, were also injured by gunfire and were transported to a hospital in stable condition.
The shooter left the scene before police arrived, he said. McKneely asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.