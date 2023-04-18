Repairs at a youth prison in north Louisiana slated for completion this spring have been pushed to the fall, state officials said, keeping a controversial juvenile lockup at Angola open longer than initially anticipated.
Amid a riot at the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe that coincided with an earlier incident at the Bridge City Center for Youth in Jefferson Parish last summer, the Office of Juvenile Justice developed a plan to temporarily house teens deemed particularly problematic at a former death row building within the gates of Louisiana State Penitentiary.
Transfers to what OJJ has labeled the Bridge City Center for Youth - West Feliciana Transitional Treatment Unit Program at the maximum security adult prison began late last year. State officials have described it as a last-ditch move to deal with a wider crisis in the state's youth prisons.
In an ongoing lawsuit filed against OJJ and Gov. John Bel Edwards, several youth have described extended isolation, limited access to education and substandard living conditions.
Although officials had said critical repairs at the Swanson facility's Cypress Unit would be completed in the spring of 2023, Nicolette Gordon, spokesperson for the Office of Juvenile Justice, said the renovation would now be finished in the fall.
"However, the ability to complete the project is still dependent upon weather and the contractor’s ability to work through supply chain shortages," she said.
When asked why the project completion date has been extended, Gordon said that "the ability to complete the project is dependent upon weather and the contractor’s abilities to continue to receive supplies and materials."
Information on whether the project's cost has increased along with the delay was not immediately available.
Last year, officials testified that the Angola unit would remain open until renovations are complete at the damaged Swanson Center for Youth. The decision to house teens on the prison grounds was met with outrage from children's rights organizations and garnered national attention.
The governor has directed OJJ to transition all youth from the Angola youth facility to the new secured facility at Swanson once construction has been completed, according to Gordon.
"That is OJJ’s objective at this time and the agency is working towards the projected October 2023 completion date," she said.
David Utter, an attorney with the Claiborne Firm who represents the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against OJJ and the governor, said in an e-mailed statement that the agency should commit to shuttering the Angola facility immediately.
"We are saddened by the news that Angola will remain open until, at a minimum, the fall — but we are not surprised," Utter said. "OJJ officials overpromised when they convinced Judge Dick that the new Swanson site would be open by April 2023 and the Angola facility was just a short-term site. OJJ continues to underdeliver. Every day any young person is at OJJ’s Angola facility is a day a child is being harmed."
The year leading up to the Angola move was a violent one at the Swanson Center for Youth at Monroe. Youths in certain dorms joined forces to assault those in other units; they hit staff members with broom handles and discussed attacking the adults at the facility; one employee discovered an apparent weapon — a stick with nails protruding from it — outside on a school balcony. Local law enforcement was called numerous times.