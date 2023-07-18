A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at a BREC park last week, according to Baton Rouge police.
Janice Frazier, 42, was booked on one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, police said on Facebook.
Detectives say they believe 34-year-old Christopher Holden was shot in or near an apartment on Boulevard De Province on July 14. His body was discovered at the BREC park at 801 South Flannery Road shortly after 7 a.m. the following day.
The two were in a relationship, according to police.
Additional details were not immediately available.