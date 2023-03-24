Update: Police identified the arrested woman as Tiffany Ann Guidry
One of the women wanted for questioning in the death of a Georgia man who died of a drug overdose while on a business trip to Baton Rouge last month has been arrested, police said Friday.
Authorities on Thursday issued warrants for the arrests of Tabbetha Barner and Tiffany Ann Guidry. They are believed to have partied with Nathan Millard on the night of his death.
BRPD spokesperson Geno McKneely confirmed one of the two women had been arrested, but could not yet comment on who it was.
One of them is accused of helping dispose of his body, documents say.
Another person, Derrick Perkins, was booked Monday on counts related to disposing of Millard's remains and using his credit card.
The 42-year-old Georgia man went missing on Feb. 22. after attending an LSU basketball game and visiting a downtown bar with a business client.
His body was found nearly two weeks later, wrapped in a rug and plastic off Scenic Highway behind a shuttered funeral home.
