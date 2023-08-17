A woman was driving with a blood alcohol level three times above the legal limit and was on cocaine when she crashed, killing her passenger and injuring her own child, police said.
According to an arrest affidavit, Keimaya Aites was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 in the 6800 block of Plank Road around 7:20 p.m. on June 11. She struck the curb on the right side of the road, then overcorrected the car and started heading toward the southbound lanes.
Aites' car went airborne when she struck the raised center median and crashed onto the hood of a Chevy 1500 truck traveling south, the affidavit by a Baton Rouge police officer says.
The Chevy was rammed into the outside lane and hit a 2022 Toyota Camry, with the Pontiac coming to rest on the Chevy's hood.
The front passenger in Aites' car, Angelina Forrest, died at the scene. Aites' child, who was not in a child restraint seat in the back seat, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries to her face, the affidavit says.
The driver of the Chevrolet also went to the hospital with injuries.
Aites was transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
Blood draws were made at the crash scene for the two other drivers, but a blood draw could not be made there for Aites, due to her injuries, the affidavit says.
Police obtained a warrant for her medical records and learned that, at the time of the crash, she had a blood alcohol level of .246%, three times over the legal limit, the document says.
Tests also showed she had cocaine and marijuana in her system, the affidavit says.
Aites, 33, of Silverleaf Avenue was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Wednesday on counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, child passenger restraint system not in use and speeding.