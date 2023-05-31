A woman taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds following a crash in Baton Rouge on Tuesday has died, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the woman, who was not identified, was one of two victims hospitalized after the department received reports of shots fired from "one or two vehicles" in the 9000 block of Greenwell Street around 2:30 a.m.
Hicks said a Honda Accord at the scene was overturned and had damage from gunfire.
The woman was shot in the foot, Hicks said, and suffered serious injuries from the accident. Hicks said an exact cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy.
The condition of the other individual was not released.