A woman was fatally shot late Monday night in New Roads, the Pointe Coupee Coroner's Office said.
The 24-year-old woman was found wounded about 10:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Olinde Street and taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries, said Ty Chaney, chief investigator with the coroner's office.
The coroner's staff was called to the hospital, Chaney said.
Officers with the New Roads Police Department and Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call about the shooting, Chaney said.
The case is under investigation, he said.