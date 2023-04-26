An 18-year-old woman was at a celebration of life Sunday for her brother, who had been killed in a shooting days earlier, when her other brother opened fire, killing her and injuring another sister, according to Baton Rouge Police.
A BRPD spokesman said Kevineisha McDowell and her family had gathered on the 3500 block of Geronimo Street to mourn the loss of her brother, 19-year-old Kevin Dunn, who was shot and killed on Dayton Street the morning of April 20, when an argument broke out, causing another brother to allegedly begin shooting at about 10 p.m.
Police said McDowell died at the scene, while her 27-year-old sister sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. She is now in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to police.
No arrest has been made in the shooting McDowell or Dunn; their brother remains at large, BRPD said.