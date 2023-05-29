A woman missing from a boat crash Sunday was presumed dead Monday night as search efforts transitioned to a recovery operation, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies say they were notified of a crash at about 9 p.m. Sunday on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville waterfront. Rachel Hann, 38, of St. Francisville, went missing in the crash, while boat operator Anthony Bain, 37, of St. Francisville, was airlifted to a local trauma center.
“We feel confident that we’ve covered the water surface and river banks in a large enough area that we would have discovered Ms. Hann, if she survived the crash," said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman. "These are difficult decisions, but we’ve utilized boats, drones and helicopters in our grid searches and, after consulting with her family, we will now continue daylight searches in hopes of a recovery."
Bain remained hospitalized for his injuries as of Monday night.