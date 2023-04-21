A Belle Rose woman set fire to the family home where she lives and broke out windows in two vehicles Thursday evening in a dispute with her brother, authorities said.
Aline Marie Joseph, 36, 100 block of Frank Lane, told deputies she set her mother's home on fire because Joseph was angry with her brother in a dispute over a vehicle, sheriff's deputies said.
When Assumption Parish deputies arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, they found smoke billowing out of the back of the Frank Lane home and a gasoline can in the street, said Lonny Cavalier, sheriff's spokesman.
Gasoline was used as an accelerant in the fire, he said.
At the time deputies arrived, Joseph was running into nearby woods. A deputy and a sheriff's patrol canine chased after Joseph and captured her, deputies added in a statement.
Before deputies arrived, they had been informed that Joseph was armed and later found a gun in her possession, deputies said.
Cavalier said Joseph didn't tell deputies what the source of the dispute was that led to the alleged arson and vehicle damage.
Cavalier said Joseph has an extensive arrest history in Assumption and is a convicted felon well known to local law enforcement.
"Based on her previous criminal activity, she is a very dangerous individual," Cavalier said.
Joseph was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center on counts of aggravated arson of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and disturbing the peace, deputies said.
She remained in jail Friday awaiting the setting the bail, deputies said.
No one was injured in the incident. The home had extensive damage, Cavalier said.